Fundraiser set up to support families of Enagh Lough tragedy
A JustGiving has been set up to support the families of Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, who died in a tragedy at Enagh Lough on Monday night.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 10:02 am
The two 16-year-old boys died as they were enjoying the last of the summer days before returning to school in St Columb’s College this week.
The fundraiser was set up by Micky Doherty and his aunt Jean Rodgers to support the families as they come to terms with the sudden loss of their two boys. The goal was to raise £5,000 but so far, the people of Derry have raised over £7,500 for the families.
The fundraiser can be found here.