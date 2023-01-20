The late Satnam Singh Gill

A family service for the popular Derry man who founded Satnam's Garage in the 1970s will take place at the Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan at 12noon on Sunday.

For those wishing to pay their respects he will be waked at his former home at 51b Beragh Hill Road on Saturday from 2pm to 6pm.

Satnam was aged 67 when he died suddenly on December 30.

The well-known businessman and mechanic was the son of the late Darshan Singh Gill and Swaran Kaur Gill.

He is mourned by his wife Satvir Kaur Gill, siblings Ajit Singh (Peter), Nirmal Kaur and Gian Kaur, as well as his children and wider family circle.

Satnam’s children have set up a JustGiving fundraising page in his memory.

Funds will be provided to Khalsa Aid International, a UK-based charity that supports humanitarian causes around the world.

For further information contact Bradley and McLaughlin funeral directors.