Gardai at scene of explosion in Bunbeg

Gardai on Monday afternoon confirmed they were attending a serious incident in the seaside area of Bunbeg, Co. Donegal.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 29th May 2023, 16:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 16:26 BST

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of an explosion at a location on the outskirts of Bunbeg, Co. Donegal this afternoon Monday, 29th May 2023.

“An Garda Síochána has evacuated the surrounding area and the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been requested.

“The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.”

Bunbeg. (File picture)Bunbeg. (File picture)
The Health and Safety Authority have been notified, gardai said, adding:

“National Ambulance Service and Donegal Fire Brigade are also in attendance at the scene of the incident.

“An Garda Síochána is not in a position to confirm any casualties at this time.

“No further information is available at this time. Updates will be provided when appropriate.”

Bunbeg harbour (file picture) Brendan McDaidBunbeg harbour (file picture) Brendan McDaid
Bunbeg is a beautiful seaside town in the west Donegal Gaeltacht region which is popular with holiday makers and day trippers from across the north and beyond.

Main road through Bunbeg. (File picture)Main road through Bunbeg. (File picture)
