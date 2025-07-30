Gaza starvation and genocide: Solidarity rally to be held in Derry as Granny Squares quilt unveiled
Members of Rise for Palestine will join other Palestine solidarity groups and individuals from Derry to take part in the vigil on the bridge in support of the people of Gaza. The ‘bridgil’ will commence at 5.30pm.
In a statement Rise for Palestine said: “Together we will call out the ongoing genocide and deliberate starvation of Palestinians in Gaza and show that Derry stands firmly for justice and humanity. Bring your flags, banners, placards, and voices.
“Let’s keep Gaza in the public eye and show our unwavering solidarity. Stand up. Speak out. Be counted.”
On Tuesday evening, Rise for Palestine brought the powerful Granny Squares for Gaza quilt to Derry’s Peace Bridge, while the Bloody Sunday Trust also brought it to the Museum of Free Derry.
A spokesperson for Rise for Palestine said: “Stretching 40 metres, the quilt is made up of 2,300 crocheted squares, each one representing 10 Palestinian children killed in Gaza. That’s 23,000 children, murdered in an ongoing genocide.
“Crafted by communities across Ireland, this quilt is an act of grief, resistance, and solidarity. Carried across the Peace Bridge, it demanded the world bear witness.”
The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Alert this week reported that food consumption and nutrition indicators have reached their worst levels since the war on Gaza began.
Relentless conflict, the collapse of essential services, and severe limitations on the delivery and distribution of humanitarian assistance imposed on the UN have led to "catastrophic food security conditions for hundreds of thousands of people across the Gaza Strip”, they stated.
Data shows that almost four in ten people in Gaza are now going days at a time without eating. More than 500,000 people – nearly a quarter of Gaza’s population – are enduring famine-like conditions, while the remaining population is facing emergency levels of hunger.
“People are starving not because food is unavailable, but because access is blocked, local agrifood systems have collapsed, and families can no longer sustain even the most basic livelihoods,” said FAO Director-General QU Dongyu.
