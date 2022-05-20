George McBrearty commemoration at City Cemetery

George McBrearty and Charles 'Pop' Maguire.

The event, which will include a wreath-laying ceremony, will take place at Mr. McBrearty’s grave in the City Cemetery.

Mr. McBrearty (24) and his friend Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire (20) were shot dead by undercover members of the British Army at the bottom of Southway on May 28, 1981.

They were killed at the height of the 1981 IRA and INLA hunger strike.

At next Saturday’s event, both Mr Maguire and Mr McBrearty’s brother, Pat, will also be remembered.

In recent years, the annual commemoration has taken place at a mural dedicated to Mr McBrearty at the junction of Rathkeele Way and Rathlin Drive in Creggan.

It’s understood the mural - and an adjoining tree commemorating Irish republicans - is to be relocated to another site in coming weeks.