Geraldine Mullan nominated for ‘Unsung Hero’ award

The Moville woman, who tragically lost her husband, John and two children, Tomás and Amelia in a car accident in 2020 and set up the Mullan HOPE Centre in their memory, is one of 10 people nominated by the magazine to be named the King or Queen of Kindness.

The nomination states: “On the face of adversity some people can become a true inspiration to others! Our unsung hero Geraldine is an epitome of love, kindness, compassion but most of all her innate beautiful character of heartfelt openness and strength has been truly inspiring to people of her community and further afield.”

The public can vote online for their winner and Geraldine could win a number of prizes, including a weekend in Kildare worth €1,400 and tickets to the National Stud and Japanese Gardens. You can vote by logging into https://www.rsvplive.ie