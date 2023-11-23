News you can trust since 1772

Girls Aloud announce reunion tour dedicated to late bandmate Sarah Harding

Derry woman Nadine Coyle will be taking to the stage once again with her ‘Girls Aloud’ bandmates after they announced a reunion tour dedicated to the late Sarah Harding.
By Laura Glenn
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 09:42 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 09:42 GMT
The news was confirmed on a post on the social media pages of Nadine, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberly Walsh, which said: “We are so excited to announce that we will be touring the UK and Ireland in May and June 2024. A celebration of Sarah, our music and the incredible fans. We can’t wait to sing and dance with you all once again – Cheryl, Kimberly, Nadine and Nicola.”

Bandmate Sarah Harding sadly passed away in 2021 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Fans had been speculating that the band was going to make a big announcement after cryptic videos showing what seemed to be a countdown started appearing on their social media pages in recent days.

Tickets for the tour, which include Dublin and Belfast, go on sale on December 1.

