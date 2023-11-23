Girls Aloud announce reunion tour dedicated to late bandmate Sarah Harding
and live on Freeview channel 276
The news was confirmed on a post on the social media pages of Nadine, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberly Walsh, which said: “We are so excited to announce that we will be touring the UK and Ireland in May and June 2024. A celebration of Sarah, our music and the incredible fans. We can’t wait to sing and dance with you all once again – Cheryl, Kimberly, Nadine and Nicola.”
Bandmate Sarah Harding sadly passed away in 2021 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
Fans had been speculating that the band was going to make a big announcement after cryptic videos showing what seemed to be a countdown started appearing on their social media pages in recent days.
Tickets for the tour, which include Dublin and Belfast, go on sale on December 1.