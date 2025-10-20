Glenullin seal the deal against formidable Foreglen at Owenbeg

Glenullin 2-16 Foreglen 2-13

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A wonder strike from Eoin ‘Skinner’ Bradley stamped Glenullin’s passport to glory and senior football on Saturday afternoon in Owenbeg.

It’s a third title in four seasons and booked a spot against Moneyglass in two weeks’ time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was another level to the success as the club mark their 100th anniversary.

Glenullin team with young fans celebrating winning the McFeely Group Derry Club Intermediate Championship final against Foreglen at Owenbeg on Saturday. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

It was a victory built on two things. Firstly, their quickfire start with goals inside the opening six minutes. The other factor was how they responded, especially when Foreglen were back on level terms late on.

Once again, it was Glenullin’s inside trio that dovetailed to perfection with plenty of support.

At heart of everything was wing-back Conor Rafferty who had an excellent game. There was his attacking dimension but he matched it with his interventions in defence, particularly the late hand in that led to ‘Skinner’ landing the insurance point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foreglen came into the final with form in midfield but Traglach Bradley and Néill McNicholl were at the front of the queue when Glenullin needed work done in the middle third.

Glenullin’s Conor Rafferty powers forward against Foreglen in the McFeely Group Derry Club Intermediate Championship final at Owenbeg on Saturday. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Foreglen were dealt a blow when Sean O’Connor sustained a broke finger in the warmup. Paul Downey went to full-back with reshuffles elsewhere.

It took away an option coming in off the bench which was a factor with John O’Kane, Eoin Bradley and Feargal Closes adding to the winners’ punch.

Caolan O’Connor kicked eight points to keep Foreglen in touch but it was the piercing runs from Liam Downey that pulled them back into the game. He bagged a vital goal, had one saved and made another for Tiernan O’Connor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foreglen won the toss for the jerseys but Glenullin had a slick looking black number in super quick time.

Fans race on to the pitch in celebration of Glenullin’s victory over Foreglen in the McFeely Group Derry Club Intermediate Championship final at Owenbeg on Saturday. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

It was the same as their quick start to the game. Potent and precise. It began with Néill McNicholl snaking through the Foreglen defence before snatching a shot wide. It was a sign of things to come.

From the kick-out, Diarmuid McNicholl attacked the ball. After drawing a man, he fed Cillian Bradley who send Ryan McNicholl in the clear. He drew in defenders before squaring the ball and Conrad Mullan palmed to the net. It was a copy and paste of many of the Glenullin moves.

At the other end, an Eoghan Duffy kicked pass was cut out and Glenullin mixed patience with efficiency on the way to their second goal. The man in the best place always got the ball. It was slick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe McNicholl and Cathal Hasson were involved before Donal O’Kane brought Néill McNicholl into the play. O’Kane took the return before slotting to the net for a 2-0 to 0-0 lead after six minutes.

Local photographer Danny O’Kane with his grandson Daniel O’Kane, joint captain Glenullin team. Included are Danny's son Liam, Daniel’s mum Caroline and brother Kieran. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Foreglen were playing catchup from then on. Conor Rafferty had a third chance blocked by Conrad Sheerin before an Eoghan Duffy two-pointer opened the Foreglen account.

Glenullin were still rampant with another slick attack ending with a Ryan McNicholl point with a sniff of goal.

Midway through the half, Caolan O’Connor kicked the first of his two-point frees and for all Glenullin’s dominance, they led by just four points, 2-2 to 0-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donal O’Kane and Ryan McNicholl kept the scoreboard ticking but Glenullin breathed a sigh of relief when a stray pass opened the backdoor. Cahir O’Connor raced the length of the pitch but saw his shot tipped onto the crossbar by goalkeeper Niall O’Kane.

With seconds left of the first-half, Cahir O’Connor pulled a two-point free wide that would’ve left two points between the sides only for a Conrad Mullan free to open a 2-6 to 0-7 Glenullin interval lead seconds later.

Glenullin sprung John O’Kane at half time but it was Willie John Bradley who set the tone with a run, winning a free Conrad Mullan stoked between the posts for a 2-8 to 0-7 lead.

There was another swing when Niall O’Kane made a smart save to deny Liam Downey and Glenullin raced upfield with Cillian Bradley popping over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foreglen then had their purple patch in the game. It was all about Liam Downey racing onto Niall O’Kane’s forced kick-outs. O’Kane did find Donal O’Kane with one to ease the pressure but this was Foreglen’s time.

Foreglen got a lifeline in the 46th minute. Again, Liam Downey was involved. Caolan O’Connor’s direct run helped too and when Downey fed Tiernan O’Connor he cracked a brilliant finish to the net.

Cillian Bradley’s vital breaking ball eased the Glenullin pressure, leading to Ryan McNicholl making a score for Donal O’Kane.

Eoin Bradley added a score and the Foreglen goal was cancelled out before Ryan McNicholl’s two-pointer put Glenullin 2-12 to 1-10 ahead with 10 to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Game over? Not yet. Foreglen had a slice of luck on the way to their second goal. A push on Néill McNicholl went unpunished and when Liam Doiwney hit the turbo there was no catching him before he hammered to the net.

Foreglen were then level with a Caolan O’Connor free but there was another Glenullin response. That was the story of their victory. Feargal Close and Eoin Bradley hit frees but a breach handed O’Connor a chance to cut the gap to a single point.

Glenullin missed two chances to seal the game, giving Foreglen with one final chance.

With possession gold, Conor Rafferty got a hand to flick a Hargan pass away. It needed a spell of patient play to pick a space. Glenullin were on the attack where Hargan chased Néill McNicholl down, fouling him. It was ‘Skinner’ time and Bradley burled a majestic score to seal the deal.

Scorers:

Glenullin: Conrad Mullan 1-4 (4f), Donal O’Kane 1-2, Eoin Bradley (tpf, 1f), Ryan McNicholl (tp) 0-4 each, Cillian Bradley and Feargal Close 0-1 each

Foreglen: Caolan O’Connor 0-8 (4f, 2tpf), Tiernan O’Connor, Liam Downey 1-0 each, Séa Watson (2f), Eoghan Duffy 0-2 (tp) 0-2 each and Niall McConway 0-1

Glenullin: Niall O’Kane; Eunan Boylan, Daniel O’Kane, Eunan O’Kane; Conor Rafferty, Diarmuid McNicholl, Willie John Bradley; Traglach Bradley, Néill McNicholl; Cathal Hasson, Joe McNicholl, Cillian Bradley; Conrad Mullan, Donal O’Kane, Ryan McNicholl Subs: John O’Kane for J McNicholl (HT), Eoin Bradley for C Mullan (41), Fearghal Close for C Bradley (52)

Foreglen: Tiarnan Burke; Conaire Kelly, Paul Downey, Conrad Sheerin; Paul O’Kane, Oisin Duffy, Liam Downey; Cahir O’Connor, Eoghan Duffy; Martin Brown, Caolan O’Connor, Caoimhin Hargan; Tiernan O’Connor, Séa Watson, Niall McConway Subs: John Duffy for Brown (34), Eunan McFeely for McConway (41), Kevin O’Connor for Watson (60)

Referee: Harry Tohill (Greenlough)