Global human rights icon Little Amal receives warm Derry welcome: ‘Rest assured we will not forget you’

Global human rights icon Little Amal received a warm Derry welcome when she visited the city on Monday.

The 3.5metre high model of a 10-year-old Syrian girl has been travelling the world since 2021 raising funds for the ‘The Amal Fund with Choose Love’ which provides support for refugees.

She arrived at Ebrington shortly before 3pm before making her way across the Peace Bridge to Guildhall Square where hundreds had gathered to extend a hundred, thousand Derry welcomes to Little Amal and her message of hope and solidarity.

Deputy Mayor Jason Barr described her as ‘a beacon of hope, resilience and forgiveness’.

"We are delighted to welcome Little Amal to Derry and thank her for the work she is doing to help millions of children across the globe seeking sanctuary and stability.

"We wish you well on the remainder of your journey and hope you have fond memories of the warm welcome you have received here in Derry.

"Safe travels Little Amal. We will not forgot you or the millions of children across the world.”

Lilian Seenoi-Barr, Director of the North West Migrants Forum, said: “When I look around everyone here today what I see is a community that has come out to say welcome to our city, welcome to Derry and welcome to kindness and solidarity.

"It also gives me hope when I see the crowd that has gathered here today and in Arabic that is what the name Amal means 'hope.'”

Ms. Seenoi-Barr, who is also an SDLP Councillor for Foyleside and the incoming Mayor, spared a particular thought for the children living under the ongoing bombardment of the Gaza strip.

"We live in deeply uncertain times where all over the world people are having to leave their homes and families under the threat of death, torture and imprisonment.

"In particular we think of those in Palestine who are living under daily bombardment. We think on them as they wait on a decision on a Gaza family scheme which will enable Palestinians in the UK to bring their loved ones to sanctuary until it is safe to return.”

Shannon Doherty, research and campaigns worker at NWMF, helped make the visit a reality.

She said: “To have her here in Derry is a massive thing especially given our own history of conflict and getting through the conflict. Many children here 30 or 40 years ago were like Amal so to have her here and welcomed by the people of the city is a massive thing. It is such a privilege to show here around the wee town.”

Shannon said the organisers were aware of Derry’s history of internationalism and solidarity.

“It is phenomenal really that they have factored in a city like ours. We are going to be taking her around Free Derry Corner, around some of the murals, just to see a bit of our history and take that away with her on the rest of her travels.”