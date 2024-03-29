Gone To Seed: Gardening with Brendan Vlog Week 1 - What am I planning to sow and grow this year?
Hello, Brendan here, a novice gardener in Zone 9b in Ireland and I’ll be trying my hand at growing different flowers, some herbs and vegetables from seed.
In this introductory video talk about which seeds I have planted so far, and what I am planning for the coming weeks.
I’ll show you what has germinated so far, and I also have a little tip for keeping slugs and snails off your young plants without killing them once you put your seedlings or young plants into pots.
