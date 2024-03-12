Green-fingered Derry school pupils get new polytunnel in time for spring

BIG GARDEN LAUNCH AT HOLLYBUSH PS. . . . .Pupils from Hollybush PS cutting the ribbon to officially open their new polytunnel and launch their new food growing garden project supported by Natural World Products (NWP). Included in photo are Colum Eastwood Foyle MP, Mark Durkan MLA, Colm Warren NWP, Feargal Friel, Acting Principal, Cahir O'Connor, Vice Principal, Gareth Lamrock, ECO Schools Education Officer, Allan Bogle Acorn Farm, Sharon McMaster Community Outreach Manager and Horticulturist for NWP, Patricia McCormick, After-School Garden Club Facilitator, Andy McDermott, school caretaker and board of governors representatives Paul Kirby and Angela Dobbins. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

NWP is a Northern Irish company that produces sustainable composts and soil conditioners from effective household recycling, notably of food and garden waste coming through brown bins and recycling centres across Ireland.

The compost that the pupils will use is naturally peat-free and is playing an ever-more prominent role in horticulture and agriculture due to its profound benefits for soil health and its ability to effectively sequester carbon, protect boglands and reduce reliance on chemical and synthetic fertilisers.

The development of the new polytunnel and adjoining garden area in what was formerly “dead space” at Hollybush was created with the intention of demonstrating how the ‘No-Dig’ method of gardening can work best in a shared space.

NWP's Sharon working with pupils Liam, Cara, Alanah and Ora in the school's new polytunnel.

Sponsors NWP are planning to run a programme of educational workshops within school time throughout the season to help pupils, teachers and parents learn the basics of growing organic food in a sustainable way.

It is hoped that these activities will be able to feed into the school’s existing curriculum and, with the addition of the new polytunnel offering the ability to extend the growing season, provide a sheltered outdoor learning space for pupils, parents and staff to enjoy.

Speaking at the official launch, NWP’s Head of Community Growing Sharon McMaster explained how the involvement with Hollybush came about.

“I visited Hollybush PS as part of my community outreach and realised that not only were they keen to achieve their Green Flag award, but they were absolutely passionate about introducing a food growing area to complement their existing pollinator garden and gardening club. We decided to create a new model of school garden that could inspire other schools and the idea took off from there."

Local man Colm Warren, CEO of NWP, was contacted last year by Foyle MLA Mark Durkan to see if he could help in any way to continue the Eco Schools programme in Derry and Strabane after Derry City and Strabane District Council cut its annual funding for the scheme in the Northwest. NWP already work to support multiple third sector groups involved in sustainable growing and horticultural therapy across Northern Ireland, including a number of schools, and so were delighted to help out.

Colm said: “We stepped in to sponsor the Eco Schools Programme for Derry and Strabane District after Mark got in touch so that it could continue to run in this area – and I believe it is now bigger than ever locally, which is great to see.

“It is initiatives precisely like Eco Schools and Hollybush’s Peat Free School Garden opening in Derry, where we’re also partnering with the upcoming Acorn Farm project being led by the Council, that will really help to elevate environmental education in schools. These projects allow us to show young children where their food comes from and the benefits of effective household recycling done well. In effect, it’s a tangible demonstration of what a local circular economy actually looks like – growing food in a sustainable way as close to the consumer as possible.”

Welcoming the new venture, Hollybush PS Acting Principal Feargal Friel said it was a fantastic addition to the school grounds and he looked forward to seeing the fruits of the children’s labours later on in the year.

Mr. Friel added: “There is such energy and excitement among the pupils, staff and volunteers who are associated with our environmental work here at the school. The work has already begun, and we can't wait to see the fruits of the pupils' labours when the produce is harvested. We are so grateful to Colm, Sharon and the staff of NWP for partnering with us in this exciting initiative.”