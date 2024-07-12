Hanging effigy and sinister message about Derry MP on bonfire: 'I won't be intimidated' says Colum Eastwood

By Brendan McDaid
Published 12th Jul 2024, 17:39 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 18:14 BST
Derry’s MP, SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood has said he will not be intimidated by anyone after a hanging effigy was reportedly placed atop an Eleventh Night bonfire alongside a sign threatening him.

The sinister development in the Newtonabbey region was just one of several disturbing incidents in which posters of nationalist leaders and emblems of Ireland were added to bonfires in the north on Thursday night.

Mr Eastwood confirmed that police had contacted him to alert him to the matter after the effigy and signage was discovered.

It is understood the sdignage and hanging effigy were later removed after an intervention by community representatives and before the bonfire was lit.

SDLP Leader and Derry MP Colum Eastwood.SDLP Leader and Derry MP Colum Eastwood.
SDLP Leader and Derry MP Colum Eastwood.

Mr Eastwood told the Journal: “I won’t be intimidated by anyone while doing the business I was elected to do.

"It is a sad reflection that we have to expect this stuff every year.

"People are entitled to celebrate their culture, but I don’t think hate speech and hate crimes should be associated with anybody’s culture.”

Mr Eastwood said there was onus on all those who are in positions of leadership to ensure such incidents are consigned to history.

"All of us have a responsibility when we see this kind of symbolism to work to have inclusive communities so we don’t encounter this every year,” he said.

It is understood that among the other politicians targeted on Thursday night were election posters of Mr Eastwood’s colleague and fellow MP, Claire Hanna and Sinn Féin leader in the north and First Minister, Michelle O’Neill.

The new secretary of state Hilary Benn on Friday condemned the incidents.

