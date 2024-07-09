Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Health Minister has announced £200,000 funding for Derry-based ARC Fitness.

Minister Mike Nesbitt made the announcement on Tuesday during a visit to ARC Fitness, a community based not-for-profit addiction recovery organisation based in Derry.

With support from the Department of Health, the Public Health Agency (PHA) will provide the funding to ARC Fitness to enable the design, implementation and evaluation of the prevention, early intervention and recovery project.

Minister Nesbitt said: “Recovery is a key focus within Preventing Harm, Empowering Recovery, the NI Executive’s 10-year substance use strategy. One of the strategy’s five outcomes is that people are empowered and supported on their recovery journey by addressing stigma, reducing barriers to seeking treatment, and by supporting the development of recovery communities.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt visited Gary Rutherford and his team at ARC Fitness on Tuesday where he heard from a service user and Gary about the vital work and help the organisation provides to people and their families who are dealing with addiction. The Minister announced funding worth £200,000 to help secure the future for the much needed service. Picture Martin McKeown. 09.07.24

“The work at ARC Fitness highlights the role that physical activity and fitness can play in supporting people on their own recovery journey.

"That is why I am delighted to be able to announce that, with the support of my Department, the PHA will provide this funding for such an innovative project.

“I am confident it will meet the needs of individuals, families and communities impacted by complex traumas and vulnerabilities in a way that fosters compassion and hope.”

Welcoming the funding, Gary Rutherford, ARC Fitness founder, said: "We are delighted with this news today from the Minister. With heartfelt gratitude, we want to thank the Department of Health and the Public Health Agency for their generous funding towards our much-needed and lifesaving service.

“This support will empower us to continue on our mission of promoting health, wellbeing and hope, making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve."

Aidan Dawson, PHA Chief Executive, said: “Through effective community collaboration, this pilot project aims to open a pathway of prevention, early intervention, and recovery within a local setting to help address substance use and mental health challenges for those at greatest risk.

“Mental health and substance use issues are sadly all too common and can affect any individual and their friends and families, as well as local communities.

"Having an effective network of community, voluntary and statutory groups working within local communities can be crucial in helping provide that support to all those who may be impacted.

"This project shows a shared commitment to addressing these important issues and an emphasis on the significance of prevention and early intervention in building more resilient and healthier communities.”

Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy also welcomed confirmation that ARC Recovery has received a funding boost from the Department of Health.

Sandra Duffy said: “It is fantastic news that ARC Fitness - Addiction Recovery Coaching has secured £200,000 from the Department of Health.

“I want to pay tribute to Gary and the team for all of their efforts in securing this funding, and their ongoing work to support battling and recovering from addiction.

“This is an amazing service which not only offers support to people in difficult circumstances, but also gives people hope that a brighter future lies ahead.