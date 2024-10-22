Health Minister urged to 'take action' to increase provision of respite services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There have been repeated calls for the Health Minister to take action to increase the provision of respite services here.

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson and SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan made the call after the Assembly backed a Sinn Féin motion calling for additional investment in respite services for adults and children with learning difficulties, complex needs and challenging behaviour.

Ciara Ferguson said: “While we all recognise the dedication and care of the staff within respite facilities, it is clear that the current level of provision is inadequate given the scale of the demand that now exists on these services.

“I met with the Western Health and Social Care Trust just last week and it is clear that the demand is only continuing to grow and services are continuing to be over-stretched.

Minister for Health Mike Nesbitt.

“Meanwhile, exhausted families and carers are left feeling abandoned as they struggle to provide care with little or no respite provision available to assist.

“That clearly can’t continue. The lack of respite provision and the need for forward planning needs to be addressed.

“I welcome that the Assembly has endorsed the Sinn Féin motion and I would urge the Minister to now act on that by providing additional investment into these services to ensure that families and unpaid carers can avail of more regular and more consistent respite provision that so many desperately need.”

Mark H Durkan also welcomed Assembly recognition of the need for increased respite provision.

On Monday the SDLP Opposition successfully amended an Assembly motion on provision for adults to include children.

Foyle MLA, Mark H Durkan said: “You only have to look at the recent BBC Spotlight programme to look at the incredible struggle these families face on a daily and hourly basis. It was important that the SDLP Leader Claire Hanna recently met with the parents featured in that programme to hear their story.

“Being a carer in any setting can put someone under huge pressure, with a significant impact on their physical and mental health. These people do important work whether it’s looking after a loved one or the healthcare workers who provide people with independence and dignity. There has been a long over-due need for recognition of the role these people play in society and many receive no payment or support whatsoever.

“Nobody could ever question the commitment of these carers, but they must also be able to seek respite when needed, for their benefit, but also the benefit of the people they look after.

" I welcome the Assembly’s call for the Health Minister to properly fund these services and support for the SDLP’s amendment to ensure that those caring for children are included in future planning and funding.”