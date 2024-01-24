News you can trust since 1772

Heart-warming 5 minute video compilation of Derry Journal readers' families having fun in the snow

We asked and you answered, and here's a selection of some of our readers' brilliant photos and videos from the recent snowfall across the north west of Ireland during January 2024.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 24th Jan 2024, 10:02 GMT
The first snow of the year saw children and communities across Derry, Donegal and Tyrone out and about, getting creative and having a ball.

There were many photos sent to us of snowmen and women of all shapes and sizes, as well as igloos, snow animals and even a snow bride among the inventive creations.

Many a shed across the north west was raided and sledges were dusted down while others got creative with makeshift contraptions.

