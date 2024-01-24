Heart-warming 5 minute video compilation of Derry Journal readers' families having fun in the snow
We asked and you answered, and here's a selection of some of our readers' brilliant photos and videos from the recent snowfall across the north west of Ireland during January 2024.
The first snow of the year saw children and communities across Derry, Donegal and Tyrone out and about, getting creative and having a ball.
There were many photos sent to us of snowmen and women of all shapes and sizes, as well as igloos, snow animals and even a snow bride among the inventive creations.