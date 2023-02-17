News you can trust since 1772
Heartwarming spontaneous dance under Magazine Gate on a rainy Derry day

Derry man Brian McCool captured the heartwarming moment when people in Derry started dancing under Magazine Gate while waiting for the rain to pass.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 10:06am

Brian was joined by his daughter Cadhla and grandson Cuan McCartney who loved watching the festivities as a group of people between young and old swing and laugh under the shelter of the historic walls. Trad musicians provide the lively music for the group who seem to be having a great time making the most out of the rainy day in Derry.

People dancing under Magazine Gate on a rainy day in Derry
Derry