Heimir Hallgrímsson’s home is named after the Irish and Iceland’s Irish and Columban roots go way back

Heimir Hallgrímsson will need the luck of the Irish as he tries to revive our World Cup dreams in do-or-die clashes against Portugal and Armenia.

But he might have a good claim on it. His home place in Iceland is named after us.

Hallgrímsson was born on Heimaey, the largest island in the Vestmannaeyjar archipelago off the southern coast of Iceland.

Vestmannaeyjar translates as the Westman Islands. Westman? That’s us.

Heimir Hallgrimsson, Head Coach of Republic of Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

The islands were named after Irish slaves who escaped there briefly following their enslavement by the Norse in the ninth or tenth century.

Sturla Þórðarson, the 13th century chieftain and historian, in his contribution to the Landnáma – the Icelandic chronicles – tells us how the ‘thralls’ – slaves – killed their master Hjǫrleifr Hróðmarsson, a blood-brother of the first Nordic settler of Iceland, Ingólfr Arnarson.

Arnarson, it is said, hunted the slaves down and killed them

"More of them ran for the rocks...the name Vestmannaeyjar is there since the time the slaves were killed, because they were Westmen,” he recorded.

The St. Colmcille statue in St. Columb's Park.

But Ireland’s links to Iceland predate the gruesome events detailed by Þórðarson.

There were, in fact, Irish people in Iceland long before the Norse ever got there, it is believed.

Halldór Laxness, opened his 1935 novel, Independent People, with an allusion to Derry and Donegal’s beloved patron, St. Columba.

"In early times, say the Icelandic chronicles, men from the Western Islands came to live in this country, and when they departed, left behind them crosses, bells, and other objects used in the practice of sorcery.

The Icelandic archipelago of Vestmannaeyjar, Westman Islands. (Photo by Halldor KOLBEINS / AFP) (Photo by HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images)

"From Latin sources may be learned the names of those who sailed here from the Western Islands in the early days of the Papacy. Their leader was Kolumkilli the Irish, a sorcerer of wide repute,” the novel reads.

St. Columba might never have actually set foot in Iceland but his acolytes are believed to have.

They were known as Papar, Irish monks who established hermitages in Iceland and the Faroes before the arrival of the Norse.

Dícuil, an Irish scholar at the court of Charlemagne, drew ‘on first-hand oral and written sources for his account of the settlement of Iceland and the northernmost islands of Britain by Irishmen in the eighth century’, according to the Dictionary of Irish Biography.

Melkorka, an Irish slave girl mentioned in the Icelandic sagas, is said to have been the daughter of the King of Aileach, Muirchertach mac Néill.

The 12th century Icelandic historian Ari Þorgilsson, in his chronicle, the Íslendingabók, wrote that before the Norsemen arrived Iceland was ‘a wood growing between mountain and shore’.

"Then there were Christian men here, those whom the Norwegians call Papar, but they then went away, because they did not want to be here with pagan men, and they left behind Irish books and bells. From this it could be understood that they were Irish men,” the history relates.

It is believed the papar made their way up to Iceland by way of the Hebrides, the Orkneys, Shetland and the Faroes islands.

Folk tradition in the Faroes, incidentally, has it that St. Brendan had actually landed on the island of Streymoy at Kirkjubøur when he was on his famous voyage in the Atlantic in the sixth century.

Brandansvík, Bay of Brendan, about 15-20 kilometres south of Tórshavn, takes his name. Several Faroese villages named their churches after him.

The Færeyinga saga – written in Iceland in the early 13th century – refers to the first settler of the islands as being a man with a Norse forename and an Irish surname.

St. Columba was venerated in Iceland and Norway.

“There was a man named Grim Camban. He first settled the Færeys in the days of Harold Fairhair. For before the king's overbearing many men fled in those days,” the saga states.

The academic Dr. Courtney Selvage makes the case that St. Columba was venerated in Iceland and Norway.

In a paper in the 2022 edition of the Finnish journal, Studia Celtica Fennica, entitled ‘The Cult of Kollumkilli in Medieval Scandinavia’ Dr. Selvage notes how the 14th century Icelandic scholar Haukr Erlendsson mentioned Columba in his Hauksbók.

“Colum Cille is referred to in Hauksbók not only as Kolumba, but as Kollumkilli, the Irish version of his name adapted to Old Norse. This indicates awareness of both names, but the equal presence of the Irish name may be viewed as another indication of the scribe’s purposeful accentuation of the saint’s Irish origin.

"Liturgical references to Colum Cille likewise seem to prefer the Norse version of his Irish name rather than Kolumba as utilised in the earlier recension of Landnámabók and Kjalnesinga saga. The Mass of Colum Cille according to Icelandic and Norwegian litanies is referred to as Kollumkillamessa,” she writes.

Long after the papar left Iceland, the Irish connection was maintained due to the Viking expansion of the ninth and tenth centuries.

This was a time when many slaves were taken by the Norsemen during raids in Ireland.

There is a famous story regarding Melkorka Mýrkjartansdóttir, a 15-year-old Irish princess who was captured by Vikings and sold into slavery in Iceland.

Melkorka, it has been suggested in the Icelandic sagas, was the daughter of the early 10th century King of Aileach, Muirchertach mac Néill, whose father Niall Glúndubh, and grandfather Áed Findliath – both High Kings of Ireland – had had encounters with the Vikings before him.

In 866AD Áed is said to have routed the Vikings at Lough Foyle. Three decades later they had regrouped in the estuary and sacked Armagh from there during Niall’s high-kingship.

According to the sagas Melkorka had a son called Ólafr. She taught him Irish and encouraged him to travel to Ireland.

He did so and, it is claimed, met his father Muirchertach, the King of Aileach.

The centuries of connection between the two countries is still in evidence in place names in Iceland that refer to Ireland, including Vestmannaeyjar.

Genetic analysis also shows the founding population of Iceland had Gaelic and Norse origins. Around 20-25 per cent of Icelandic founding males had Gaelic ancestry. More than half of the country’s founding women were of Gaelic origin.