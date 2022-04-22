‘Hello Derry friends, we’re back!’ - A special message from the Jive Aces

Well, the past two years have been interesting to say the least - what with lock downs and for us, no live performances except online, live streams for 500 nights consecutively. Not least of all was the oddness of missing the Derry Jazz Festival two years in a row, although we were there “virtually”. That really brought it home to us that this wasn’t normal! We really missed you all!

Doing the regular live streams every night helped keep us and our audience relatively sane but it just wasn’t the same. But we continue to think positively and look to the future and getting back on the road.

We just returned from a successful coast to coast tour of the U.S. - our first tour for two years, and now we have got back into the live gig groove and we are certainly looking forward to returning to Derry where we help the Mayor kick off the festival at the Guildhall on Wednesday 27th.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Clarkson, from the Jive Aces, performing during the 2015 City of Derry Jazz Festival. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

We can’t wait to see all the friendly faces and once again enjoy that warm Derry welcome that enamoured us to the great City when we first played the festival all those years ago.

From the City Hotel to Foyleside shopping centre we will see all our friends and I’m sure make some new ones, not to mention rubbing shoulders with all the great bands and acts that will be there this year. I’m sure we will all be on fire and performing like tigers released from their cages and I know the lovely people of Derry will as always be up for the craic!

See you all very soon!

Love, Ian and the Jive Aces team and, I’m sure, on behalf of all the musicians heading to the City next week! We’re back!