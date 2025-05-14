Hope-a-thon held at Magee to remember wee Hollie

Ulster University Magee's Dr. Caroline Crawford, Laura Brady and some of the Second Year Adult Nursing Cohort who completed the special fundraising sponsored Hope-A-Thon on campus on Tuesday as part of International Nurses Day. All monies raised went to the Children's Cancer Unit charity. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : Hope-A-Thon in memory of Hollie.

In October 2018, Laura Brady, got the news that is every parent’s dread when she was told her daughter had Stage 4 terminal brain cancer.

Hollie, was just five years old.

This news was the beginning of a nightmare that was to take them through 18 rounds of chemotherapy, six weeks of radiotherapy, and 30 anaesthetics.

And all to no avail, Hollie sadly passed away in November 2019, aged just six.

TEAMHOLLIEBOOTS. . . .Pictured centre are Hollie's mum Laura Brady and Dr. Caroline Crawford before the start of the Hopeathon by 2nd Year Adult Nursing Cohort at Ulster University (Magee) on Tuesday afternoon. Included from left are Connor Davies, Niamh Hanna, Michaela Devine and Aoife McLaughlin. The event was part of International Nurses Day celebrations and all monies raised go to the Children's Cancer Unit charity. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : Hope-A-Thon in memory of Hollie.

This week the Second Year Adult Nursing Cohort at Ulster University’s Magee Campus rallied behind a cause that means a great deal to them – the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity.

A spokesperson for the group said: ‘International Nurses Day falls on May 12, and in celebration, on Tuesday this week, we held a special fundraiser event to demonstrate the power of care, compassion, community and collaboration. We hosted a sponsored Hope-a-thon on campus, to raise vital funds for the Children’s Cancer Unit. So far, we have raised over £2300 for the charity’.

And she added they had a vested interest this time around.

‘This charity is especially meaningful to us. Hollie’s mum, Laura, is now a Student Nurse and part of the School of Nursing and Paramedic Science at Ulster University. Laura has been through a lot and is a very inspirational person. She told us that she received incredible support from the Children’s Cancer Unit during an unimaginably difficult time and wants to give back. She is one of us, and we want to support her in any way we can.’

Little Hollie.

Hollie made quite an impression during her short life, press photographer Jim McCafferty remembers her vividly.

‘I met Hollie during John Boyle’s tenure as Mayor. The first time was in the Guildhall when John held a reception for Hollie, her mum and family. I took her photo on quite a few occasions after. No matter what pain she was in or if she was feeling bad she still always smiled when you went to take her photo. I have always remembered that, and it has stuck with me. She made quite an impression. All I will say is, if you can help Laura and her friends raise money for the children’s cancer unit please, please do.’

Laura reflected on the vital support she received throughout Hollie’s illness.

‘This fundraiser is in Hollie’s memory is to help the charity continue its essential work for other children and families facing similar challenges. As a student nurse, I’ve shared with my cohort the incredible support we received, both during Hollie’s illness and beyond. I’ve seen first-hand the difference this charity make. We’re all inspired by the dedication and compassion of the care teams who looked after Hollie. By raising funds, we hope to ensure other families experience the same level of care, support and kindness.’

HOPEATHON 2025 AT UU MAGEE. . . .Second Year medical students at Ulster University (Magee) pictured before Tuesday's Hopeathon around the college grounds. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : Hope-A-Thon in memory of Hollie.

If you can help in any way, please support them by donating whatever you can – no matter how small.

The spokesperson concluded: “Every penny goes directly to the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity and makes a real difference.

"Thank you for being part of our Hope-a-thon, and for bringing light and hope to others.

Dr Caroline Crawford, Lecturer in Nursing, who supported the students with this event added: ‘The students are proud to support a local charity that stands by families, cares for children, and contributes to vital research. They are truly an inspiration, and we are incredibly proud of all they have achieved and given back to this wonderful cause.’

Just giving link: https://www.justgiving.com/page/hope-a-thonforhollie