Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hotel management partner Focus Hotels has announced that it has taken over the operation of the Holiday Inn Express® in Derry city centre.

Focus Hotels, which specialises in hospitality management, performance and long term success, said the securing of the management contract would build on the success to date of the Derry hotel and forms part of Focus’ expansion in the north of Ireland.

With its central location along Strand Road and 119 bedrooms, the IHG hotel is described by Focus as being “perfectly placed for those wishing to immerse themselves in the city’s thriving travel and tourism scene”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"In alignment with the Holiday Inn Express® brand, the hotel offers a clean, consistent, and comfortable experience to corporate and leisure travellers alike,” a spokesperson said.

Derry's Holiday Inn hotel.

The company also said that as an existing IHG partner it brings “a wealth of experience” and was “well equipped to build on the property’s success as part of its expansion in Northern Ireland”.

Devin Grosse, CEO of Focus Hotels, said: “This is a fantastic hotel that provides an ideal base for exploring the history and vibrance of the city. It is a joy to welcome the Holiday Inn Express® Derry – Londonderry to the Focus portfolio and we are excited to play a part in the property’s growth and development.”

Welcoming the new partnership, a spokesperson for the hotel’s ownership group said: “We are delighted to be working with Focus and can already see the professional approach and dedication of their whole team. Under Focus’ leadership, we anticipate great strides of progress within the hotel and significant overall improvement in our guests’ experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Focus Hotels is a leading independent hotel management companies with a focus on “creating owner value and a sustainable business platform”.

“Our team are specialists in hospitality management, dedicated to driving the performance and long term success of your business through service excellence and a guest-first approach. We are successfully operating full service and focused service, branded and independent hotels across the UK,” the company states.