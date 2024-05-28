Hotel management group takes over operation of Derry's city centre Holiday Inn
Focus Hotels, which specialises in hospitality management, performance and long term success, said the securing of the management contract would build on the success to date of the Derry hotel and forms part of Focus’ expansion in the north of Ireland.
With its central location along Strand Road and 119 bedrooms, the IHG hotel is described by Focus as being “perfectly placed for those wishing to immerse themselves in the city’s thriving travel and tourism scene”.
"In alignment with the Holiday Inn Express® brand, the hotel offers a clean, consistent, and comfortable experience to corporate and leisure travellers alike,” a spokesperson said.
The company also said that as an existing IHG partner it brings “a wealth of experience” and was “well equipped to build on the property’s success as part of its expansion in Northern Ireland”.
Devin Grosse, CEO of Focus Hotels, said: “This is a fantastic hotel that provides an ideal base for exploring the history and vibrance of the city. It is a joy to welcome the Holiday Inn Express® Derry – Londonderry to the Focus portfolio and we are excited to play a part in the property’s growth and development.”
Welcoming the new partnership, a spokesperson for the hotel’s ownership group said: “We are delighted to be working with Focus and can already see the professional approach and dedication of their whole team. Under Focus’ leadership, we anticipate great strides of progress within the hotel and significant overall improvement in our guests’ experience.”
Focus Hotels is a leading independent hotel management companies with a focus on “creating owner value and a sustainable business platform”.
“Our team are specialists in hospitality management, dedicated to driving the performance and long term success of your business through service excellence and a guest-first approach. We are successfully operating full service and focused service, branded and independent hotels across the UK,” the company states.
“With Focus, you get everything in one dedicated partner – we offer expert guidance in all aspects of your hotel’s operations from stakeholder liaison, design and build, financial planning, performance, and operational excellence. Focus provides a one stop shop for every aspect of operating your hotel.”
