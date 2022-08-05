Humes’ Tree of Peace planted at St Eugene’s

Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown is joined by John and Pat Hume's children, Mo, Therese and Aidan, to plant a tree in their memory at St Eugene's Cathedral.

The Hume family was joined by Bishop of Derry, Dr Donal McKeown, for Wednesday morning’s ceremony which marked the second anniversary of the Nobel peace laureate’s death.

Dr McKeown, with the help of John and Pat Hume’s daughters, Mo and Therese, and eldest son, Aidan, planted the specially selected oak tree at a spot adjacent to the cathedral.

John Hume passed away on August 3, 2020, while his wife, Pat, died on September 2 last year.

Family and friends of John and Pat Hume at St Eugene's Cathedral on Wednesday morning.

Both their funerals took place at St Eugene’s.

The secretary of the John and Hume Foundation, Tim Attwood, said the Cathedral has special significance for the Hume family.

“The family had gathered for morning Mass to remember their father and mother on their dad’s second anniversary.

“After Mass, in the grounds of St Eugene’s, along with Bishop McKeown, they were joined by some friends to plant the Tree of Peace.

“The location was particularly important for both John and Pat and the tree will recall their commitment to peace for generations to come.”

It’s understood Mr Hume’s three world peace prizes - the Nobel, the Martin Luther King and the Ghandi - are due to go on permanent display in Derry’s Guildhall next month.

It was back in May 2021 that the Hume family ‘gifted’ the peace prizes to the people of Derry.