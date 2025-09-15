Hundreds show solidarity in 'Long March for Gaza' from Malin Head to Buncrana

Hundreds of people resolutely braved wind and rain last Saturday on a marathon Inishowen length march to show their solidarity with the people of Gaza.

The 25 mile march from Malin Head to Buncrana - the same length as the Gaza strip - started at 7.30am at Banba’s Crown, Malin Head, and continued to Buncrana, finishing at 8pm.

Some people completed the entire 25 miles, while others joined them along the route, in a total estimated at about 500 participants.

There were appreciative cheers and claps as the walkers reached the end of the route in Buncrana.

Co-ordinator Eleanor Lamb said she thought the initiative was “a great way of making people aware of the size of Gaza - and the actual reality.

“The population of Gaza is bigger than the whole population of the city and county of Dublin - and yet they’re crammed into an area which is smaller than Inishowen (which has a population of 52,000). It’s basically an open prison.”

Ms Lamb explained that while Inishowen is the same length as Gaza, it’s wider, so the population of 2.1 million inhabitants have been “crammed into a tiny area – smaller than Inishowen - and they’re being bombed, shot and starved, and all their buildings destroyed.”

“We just thought this would be a really good way of showing our solidarity to the people of Gaza, and also of sending a message to our so called leaders - who are not taking a leadership role at all - that they have to do something. Their inaction is complicity, really,” she said.

“Israel has to be banned from all sporting and cultural events until this genocide is completely over. All Israeli goods have to be boycotted and the trade with Israel has to stop,” said Ms Lamb.

“All war planes have to be out of this country, north and south. You cannot say we’re a neutral country if we allow war planes to land in Shannon, Aldergrove and Dublin, and fly through Irish airspace. That has to stop, and the siege has to be broken and the aid has to go in.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to all our sponsors and to all those who marched today, especially those who travelled a long way to march with us – some of whom came from London,” said Ms Lamb.

“When we stand here we are looking back at a long history of solidarity with Palestine,” said Derry political activist Eamonn McCann.

“We’ve got a duty to that history that has never been more pressing than it is now, because today in 2025 Palestine is at the front line of the world. If you’re not rallying behind Palestine, you’re not rallying behind decency and humanity. This is a long march for the Palestinian people that has been going on since 1947, and it’s not just a solidarity march in the afternoon. If there is decency and humanity in the world at all, then it must be focused on the Palestinian people at this time,” he said.

“Those people in Palestine have lost everything - their livelihoods, their homes, everything that all of us hold dear, for the best part of two years, and I just think that’s shameful,” said one walker.

“What happening in Gaza at the moment is just horrendous, and we’re here to show our solidarity and demand that the government intervenes,” said another walker.

The march - one of 37 events held on Saturday alone organised by IPSC groups throughout Ireland protesting about the genocide, was organised by a team from Inishowen, Derry and Letterkenny Palestine Solidarity Campaign groups (IPSC) and Strabane Boycott, Divest, Sanction (BDS.)

The aid will go directly into Palestine through Palihope and through Hilda Orr Fund A Food Drop.

“Also part of it is going to sponsor a Palestinian artist who is due to put on exhibitions in Ireland, but who is currently trapped in Gaza,” said Ms Lamb.

If you wish to contribute, follow this link: