The coffin of Pat Hume is carried by her children from St Eugene’s Cathedral after Requiem Mass on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2136GS – 049

IN PICTURES: Funeral of Pat Hume in Derry September 6, 2021. R.I.P.

The family of Pat Hume were joined by local people, the President Michael D. Higgins and politicians from across Ireland as Derry laid to rest its First Lady today.

Monday, 6th September 2021, 6:07 pm

The wife of Nobel Peace Laureate John Hume passed away on Thursday last and many tributes have poured in from right across the world since.

The children of Pat Hume walk behind the funeral cortege as it leaves St Eugene’s Cathedral after Requiem Mass on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2136GS – 053

President Michael D. Higgins entering St Eugene’s Cathedral for the Requiem Mass of Pat Hume on Monday morning. George Sweeney. DER2136GS – 046

Pat Hume’s children and grandchildren arriving at St Eugene’s Cathedral for her Requiem Mass on Monday morning. George Sweeney. DER2136GS – 045

Mark Durkan MLA and his wife Jackie arriving at St Eugeneâ€TMs Cathedral for a Requiem Mass for Pat Hume on Monday morning. George Sweeney. DER2136GS â€“ 047

