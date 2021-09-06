IN PICTURES: Funeral of Pat Hume in Derry September 6, 2021. R.I.P.

The wife of Nobel Peace Laureate John Hume passed away on Thursday last and many tributes have poured in from right across the world since.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. DER- FUNERAL OF PAT HUME
The children of Pat Hume walk behind the funeral cortege as it leaves St Eugene’s Cathedral after Requiem Mass on Monday morning. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2136GS – 053
2. DER- FUNERAL OF PAT HUME
President Michael D. Higgins entering St Eugene’s Cathedral for the Requiem Mass of Pat Hume on Monday morning. George Sweeney. DER2136GS – 046
3. DER- FUNERAL OF PAT HUME
Pat Hume’s children and grandchildren arriving at St Eugene’s Cathedral for her Requiem Mass on Monday morning. George Sweeney. DER2136GS – 045
4. DER- FUNERAL OF PAT HUME
Mark Durkan MLA and his wife Jackie arriving at St Eugeneâ€TMs Cathedral for a Requiem Mass for Pat Hume on Monday morning. George Sweeney. DER2136GS â€“ 047