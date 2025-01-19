The march followed the civil rights route from Duke Street in the Waterside cross the Craigavon Bridge and convened in Guildhall Square for a major rally.
The events were organised by the Derry branch of Ireland-Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (IPSC).
1. The pro-Palestinian solidarity march moving along Shipquay Street towards Guildhall Square on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
2. The pro-Palestinian solidarity march leaves the Waterside Transport Hub on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Representatives of the IPSC Inishowen Branch attend the pro-Palestinian solidarity rally held in Derry on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Supporters attend the pro-Palestinian solidarity rally held in Derry on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
