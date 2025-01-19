IN PICTURES: Huge turnout at solidarity march and rally for Palestine in Derry

By George Sweeney
Published 19th Jan 2025, 09:27 BST
Updated 19th Jan 2025, 09:29 BST
There was a huge turnout at a march and rally in solidarity with the people of Palestine in Derry on Saturday.

The march followed the civil rights route from Duke Street in the Waterside cross the Craigavon Bridge and convened in Guildhall Square for a major rally.

The events were organised by the Derry branch of Ireland-Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (IPSC).

The pro-Palestinian solidarity march moving along Shipquay Street towards Guildhall Square on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

The pro-Palestinian solidarity march leaves the Waterside Transport Hub on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Representatives of the IPSC Inishowen Branch attend the pro-Palestinian solidarity rally held in Derry on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Supporters attend the pro-Palestinian solidarity rally held in Derry on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

