IN PICTURES: The 14 Stations of the Cross or The Way of the Cross in order

By Brendan McDaid
Published 5th Aug 2024, 16:39 BST
Presented here are images of striking metal and glass artworks from St Joseph’s Church in Derry, Ireland, depicting the 14 stations of the cross. The final two images are of the Last Supper which precedes the first station and the Risen Christ.

The stations are usually visited in sequence during Fridays over the period of Lent, especially on Good Friday, and prayers are often said at each station.

For more information see: https://www.derrydiocese.org/news/holy-week

Photos by Brendan McDaid / Derry Journal.

1. Jesus is condemned to death

2. Jesus takes up his Cross

3. Jesus falls for the first time

4. Jesus meets his Mother Mary

