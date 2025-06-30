In Pictures: TikTok sensations Tadhg and Derry Fleming join with Buncrana Hearts FC to celebrate €2,000 from Re-turn.

Buncrana Hearts FC has been named one of ten finalists in Re-turn’s Small Town, Big Difference campaign — a nationwide initiative inviting schools, clubs, and community groups to showcase the meaningful impact they are making locally by fundraising through the Deposit Return Scheme.

The nationwide campaign sought to find the groups, clubs, organisations and initiatives who have been making an impact in their local area through the Deposit Return Scheme.

The campaign received 340 entries from across Ireland. From these entries, ten finalists, including Buncrana Hearts FC, have been selected – and now, a panel of judges, including broadcaster Jennifer Zamparelli and social media stars Tadhg and Derry Fleming, will choose five winners.

These winners will go on to feature in a national advertising campaign – appearing on billboards, bus stops and radio ads – celebrating the big difference that the smallest of donations can make.

Photos by Clive Wasson

1 . Pictured are Tadhg Fleming and members from the Buncrana Hearts FC , joined by TikTok sensations Tadhg and Derry Fleming, as they celebrate being awarded €2,000 from Re-turn. Buncrana Hearts FC has been named one of ten finalists in Re-turn’s Small Town, Big Difference campaign — a nationwide initiative inviting schools, clubs, and community groups to showcase the meaningful impact they are making locally by fundraising through the Deposit Return Scheme. Photo Clive Wasson Pictured are Tadhg Fleming and members from the Buncrana Hearts FC , joined by TikTok sensations Tadhg and Derry Fleming, as they celebrate being awarded €2,000 from Re-turn. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: WWW.CLIVE.IE Photo Sales

2 . Pictured are Derry Fleming, Jonathan Adair and Tadhg Fleming, from the Buncrana Hearts FC , joined by TikTok sensations Tadhg and Derry Fleming, as they celebrate being awarded €2,000 from Re-turn. Buncrana Hearts FC has been named one of ten finalists in Re-turn’s Small Town, Big Difference campaign — a nationwide initiative inviting schools, clubs, and community groups to showcase the meaningful impact they are making locally by fundraising through the Deposit Return Scheme. Photo Clive Wasson Pictured are Derry Fleming, Jonathan Adair and Tadhg Fleming, from the Buncrana Hearts FC , joined by TikTok sensations Tadhg and Derry Fleming, as they celebrate being awarded €2,000 from Re-turn. Photo: WWW.CLIVE.IE Photo Sales