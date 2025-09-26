Inishowen woman's new book for children on defective blocks crisis 'Fiadh’s House is Feeling Unwell' makes a huge impact
Síofra Harkin, who is from Drumfries in Inishowen and is currently living in Australia, penned ‘Fiadh’s House is Feeling Unwell’, which she has very kindly gifted to the local community.
In just a couple of weeks since its launch, the book, aimed at children aged 4-10, has been a huge success, with copies being sent throughout Donegal and beyond.
Síofra outlined how the short story, which is free, aims to ‘help children understand why their houses & community buildings have cracks, are being knocked down, or why they might have to move out of these spaces temporarily’.
"It’s short & sweet, aimed primarily at kids ages 4-10, but it is suitable for all ages.”
Síofra outlined how the defective blocks crisis is stressful and overwhelming for everyone and she wanted to do something to help the children sadly impacted.
"I figured the littlest minds affected by the crisis also might not feel the support and guidance they need to understand why their safe places might no longer feel safe, so I wanted to do something to help.
"I hope the book can help at least someone as we navigate our way through these trying times.”
Parents, schools, community groups and more have jumped at the chance to have the book and it is already having a hugely positive impact in the local community.
"The response to the book so far has been nothing short of mind blowing!,” said Síofra.
"I always hoped it would reach far and wide, and make an impact, but I never could have guessed it would take off the way that it has.
"It just highlights to me what a wonderful community I come from, people are genuinely grateful for the resource and I feel such a sense of pride and accomplishment having given that to them. Especially given the time difference, I wake up in the morning to hundreds of messages, comments, likes, shares, emails- it takes me hours to get through them all!
"People way beyond Donegal have reached out to have copies sent to them, which I think is just amazing. I even have met people here in Australia who had no prior knowledge of the DCB crisis but they’re so intrigued by the story they want to read it- I think that’s a fantastic sign in terms of gaining even more support for affected homeowners, and that’s another goal I had in mind with this project.”
Copies are already on their way to the likes of Galway, Limerick, England, and even Canada and Síofra herself is still waiting for her own copy to arrive in Perth.
She added: “Overall, I am blown away by the support and it definitely has encouraged to explore this avenue further and maybe develop more creative resources on the topic in future.”
The book is free and copies are available to pick up in the following locations: Inish Eyecare Opticians & Audiology, Buncrana; Inish Eyecare Opticians Carndonagh and Louis Walsh Opticians, Letterkenny.