Iraqi-Derry music collaboration to perform across Ireland this weekend

A bold new cross-cultural music collaboration between traditional musicians from Derry and Iraq is set to take to the stage this weekend.

The ensemble will perform at the Cairde Festival in Sligo on Friday, 11 July, followed by a show at the Earagail Arts Festival on Saturday, July 12.

The project, titled Macalla (meaning echo in Irish), brings together Derry’s North West Folk Collective and Iraq’s Mshakht Collective. Supported by the British Council, the collaboration explores the musical connections between Irish and Middle Eastern traditions.

At the heart of the ensemble are two iconic instruments: the Irish harp and the Iraqi qanun, a zither-like instrument played horizontally.

Mshakt Collective playing with some of the North West Folk Collective during a week-long music residency in Derry-Londonderry last summer.

They’re joined by the Middle Eastern oud (a short-necked lute), Irish pipes, bouzouki, Iraqi violin, Donegal fiddle, and Middle Eastern percussion.

The roots of Macalla lie in a previous British Council-supported initiative, Citadels of the Sun, which saw musician and composer Martin Coyle working with musicians from Rajasthan.

A life-changing first visit to Iraq soon inspired him to form the Northwest Folk Collective, now a hub for globally-minded musicians based in the Rosemount factory.

“In Mosul, the city we were working in, the community brought us in - they cooked for us, played music with us, and made space for us in the middle of tragedy,” said Martin, recalling a devastating fire that struck shortly before their arrival. “That welcome really shaped how I see music as a tool for connection.”

Saman, of the Mshakt Collective Iraq, in exchange with the North West Folk Collective.

This weekend’s performances promise to be something truly special, with shows at St John’s Cathedral in Sligo and the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny.

Martin said: “Both venues provide incredible settings that allow us to share not just the music, but the full story of how this project came about and developed over the past two years.

"What’s exciting is that audiences might recognise certain melodies, but not in the way they’re about to hear them. The qanun, in particular, has silenced entire rooms — people literally stop in their tracks. There’s something powerful about hearing familiar music played through the lens of another culture.

“I really hope it challenges some stereotypes too. This project is about showing how much we actually have in common. Much of our traditional music is rooted in dance and folklore, and rhythmically, things align — for example, a lot of Middle Eastern music is in 6/8 time, just like Irish jigs. It just fits.

Marty Coyle of the North West Folk Collective

“Whether Macalla is performed in a cathedral, a theatre, or on a festival stage, it’s a different experience every time, but each version carries the same spirit of collaboration and discovery. Most people probably haven’t experienced live Middle Eastern music fused with Irish traditions before — it’s a different flavour and it works beautifully.”

The Iraqi musicians aren’t strangers to Derry - last summer they visited for a week-long residency. They were especially taken by the spontaneity of Irish sessions.

Martin said: “They were amazed that people just show up in pubs and play music together. That kind of informal gathering just doesn’t happen in Iraq. They saw it as almost therapeutic. And audiences here were amazed too - they couldn’t believe what they were hearing.”

He concluded: “What I’m most looking forward to, is just getting everyone back in a room and playing together. We don’t get to do that often.”