Ireland Eurovision winner Dana goes back to school to open new playground in Derry

Eurovision Song Contest winner Dana returned to her alma mater on Monday to join pupils and staff at St. Eugene’s Primary School for the official opening of their new, brightly coloured playgrounds.

They were joined by the Mayor, Patricia Logue, Bishop Donal McKeown, board of governors, parents and visiting principals from neighbouring schools for the celebration.

The playground project started a few years ago when the principal was approached by a former pupil of the school offering to install the new play areas for the children. This investment was welcomed by the school and so the new structures were planned by local architect Peter Tracey and installed by Hawthorn Heights.

School Principal Carol Duffy said she was delighted to see the completion of the colourful new playgrounds in both sections of the school and paid special thanks to the anonymous benefactor.

“We were overwhelmed by the sponsorship support that we received and indeed, myself, the school staff and pupils are indebted for this kind donation to St. Eugene’s Primary School.

“The new playground will be beneficial to children of all ages at the school, and we were keen to choose equipment that was eco-friendly and long lasting to provide enjoyment for pupils for many years to come.”

“It was a pleasure to see the smiles on the children’s faces as they returned in September and saw the new playground for the first time. And today, we now have it officially opened, and by a former St. Eugene’s pupil too.”

The Principal went on to thank all for joining them in the celebration including Bishop Donal McKeown, Fr Paul Farren and Fr Sean Doherty, the Mayor, Patricia Logue, Dana, Peter Tracey -architect, Stephen from Hawthorn Heights, Mr Chris Spratt and Ms Laura Monaghan from Education Authority, Mrs Maura Carlin, Mrs Mary Cassidy and Mrs Pat Quigg - all former staff members, as well as school governors Gerry Gallagher (former chair), Una Horner, Marie Lindsay and Sue Nelis, Mrs Ciara Deane principal and Tiernan McElhinney (head boy), St. Joseph’s Boys School and a past pupil of St Eugene’s P.S.

Mayor Patricia Logue spoke about the importance of children learning through play, and said that the new facilities in St Eugene’s will support the children with their class work and create more opportunities for quality play time outdoors.

She also said: “The playgrounds look very inviting and attractive to children and the new climbing facilities will bring so much joy to the school today and in the future.”

The visitors had a tour of the school, visiting the classrooms of the smallest children to hear their thoughts on the new playgrounds.

Bishop Donal blessed the playgrounds before Dana cut the ribbon, assisted by her friend from their schooldays in St Eugene’s P.S. Maura Carlin. The visitors then returned to the assembly hall and were entertained by the school choir singing a few well-chosen songs including ‘All Kinds of Everything’ especially for Dana.

1 . Former St. Eugene's pupil Dana cuts the ribbon to officially open the new playground at the school on Monday. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography) Former St. Eugene's pupil Dana cuts the ribbon to officially open the new playground at the school on Monday. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography Photo Sales

2 . Mrs Carol Duffy, Principal (left), St. Eugene's Primary School, welcoming former pupil Dana, Moira Carlin (former school secretary), and Marie Lindsay (Board of Governors) to Monday's opening of the new playgrounds at the school. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Mrs Carol Duffy, Principal (left), St. Eugene's Primary School, welcoming former pupil Dana, Moira Carlin (former school secretary), and Marie Lindsay (Board of Governors) to Monday's opening of the new playgrounds at the school. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography Photo Sales

3 . Bishop Donal McKeown blesses the new playground at St. Eugene's PS on Monday. Bishop Donal McKeown blesses the new playground at St. Eugene's PS on Monday. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography Photo Sales