Ireland rugby star Conor Murray and Derry wife Joanna Cooper to relocate to her home city
The Ireland and Munster legend, who recently retired from rugby, revealed the news of the couple’s relocation in an interview with Patrick Kielty on The Late Late Show.
The couple, who live in Limerick. married in Portugal in 2023 and welcomed their baby boy, Alfie, in October last year.
Murray appeared on the Late Late Show to speak about his new memoir ‘Cloud Nine: My Life in Rugby’.
He told Patrick Kielty of his plans for retirement and said he and Joanna are ‘moving to Derry,’ as the next part of their journey.
He added that, as far as work goes, he will be taking a break and will spend more time with Joanna and their son.
"As far as work wise goes, I am taking a break and enjoying time off with Alfie, with Joanna.