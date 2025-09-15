Ireland rugby star Conor Murray and Derry wife Joanna Cooper to relocate to her home city

Ireland rugby star Conor Murray and his Derry wife, model, entrepreneur and content creator, Joanna Cooper, are to relocate to her home city, he has confirmed.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ireland and Munster legend, who recently retired from rugby, revealed the news of the couple’s relocation in an interview with Patrick Kielty on The Late Late Show.

The couple, who live in Limerick. married in Portugal in 2023 and welcomed their baby boy, Alfie, in October last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murray appeared on the Late Late Show to speak about his new memoir ‘Cloud Nine: My Life in Rugby’.

Derry model and entrepreneur Joanna Cooper and her husband, Ireland rugby player Conor Murray pictured back in 2023 at the Breitling Boutique Dublin launch party and Six Nations celebration in Dublin. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images for Breitling).

He told Patrick Kielty of his plans for retirement and said he and Joanna are ‘moving to Derry,’ as the next part of their journey.

He added that, as far as work goes, he will be taking a break and will spend more time with Joanna and their son.

"As far as work wise goes, I am taking a break and enjoying time off with Alfie, with Joanna.

"The free time we didn't have before."

Joanna is a former Miss Universe Ireland and also founded ‘Coops Cocktails,’ of ‘easy serve, luxurious’ cocktails.