Pictured are the speakers and large attendance at a recent rally at Free Derry Wall organised by the Derry branch of of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign as the bombardment of Gaza continues.

Over 10,000 people are now reported to have been killed, including over 4,000 children, in the Gaza Strip, among them thousands of civilians, as well as aid workers, journalists, medics and their families.

More children have been killed in Gaza in a month than the entire number of people, 3,720, killed during the Troubles.

Israel has massively increased its military operation against Palestine and has been dropping thousands of bombs on the Gaza Strip since the Hamas attacks on October 7, in which 1,400 people in Israel were reportedly killed and hundreds more taken hostage. Hamas meanwhile has been firing rockets into Israel.

As the humanitarian crisis grows more and more dire in Gaza, protests have been growing across the world calling for an immediate ceasefire and for the immediate reopening of humanitarian corridors, with warnings that the trickle of aid that has been allowed in since water, electricity, fuel and food supplies were cut off several weeks ago is a drop in the ocean compared to what is needed.

The UN Secretary General António Guterres has warned this week that Gaza is becoming a graveyard for children.

Photos by Brendan McDaid and Kevin Mullan.

1 . Palestine solidarity rally (16).jpeg Crowds begin to gather for the rally organised by the Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC). Photo: DJ Photo Sales

2 . Palestine solidarity rally (17).jpeg Crowds at the rally organised by the Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC). Photo: DJ Photo Sales

3 . Palestine solidarity rally (18).jpeg Catherine Hutton, chair of Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC). Photo: DJ Photo Sales