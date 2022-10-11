Calum Falls beat off strong competition from six other professional chefs between the ages of 18 to 28 from across the country to claim the highly prestigious title of Euro-Toques Ireland Best Young Chef 2022.

Calum, a junior sous chef at the Michelin two star restaurant Aimsir in Kildare, went through an eight-month process throughout the competition and in the final stage, was tasked with cooking two dishes, one using Achill mountain lamb and lamb offal, and another with Irish raspberries, in front of a panel of national and international judges.

The 21-year-old, who was mentored by Aimsir chef Jordan Bailey, won with a main course of caramelised lamb liver, puffed dulse cracker, heather, spiced lamb leg, brown butter butternut, ceps, nettles and a dessert of raspberries, buckwheat, rose, honey shortbread.

Speaking to the Journal, Calum described his win ‘as crazy.’

"I didn’t expect to win. Anyone could have won, as they are all fantastic chefs.”

Calum is dedicated to highlighting the best of Irish and local produce and foraged for many of the ingredients in his finale dish.

“I wanted to highlight what we can actually produce here. We are surrounded by sea and have amazing fish, incredible meat suppliers and vegetables.”

Calum has been honing his talents from a young age and was just seven years old when he knew he wanted to be chef.

"I would cook dinner for the family and I was 14 when I had my first chefing experience after me and a friend cooked a wedding. After that, I knew for sure that’s what I wanted to do.”

Calum, the son of Dr Catherine Falls and Alan Falls went to school at Moville Community College and later studied for a Professional Chef Diploma in North West Regional College in Derry. He also ‘learned so much on the job’ and his first full-time position was at Walled City Brewery, He also worked in Browns restaurants and spent some time in France, before securing the position in the acclaimed Aimsir.

Calum said that his time working locally and then in France, which brought him to Aimsir ‘have given him great opportunities.’

He hopes to set up his own restaurant in the future and he can think of nowhere better than Derry, due to great local producers and the ‘incredible’ food culture across the city.

"I’d love to have my own restaurant eventually and I do feel in my head that it will probably be in Derry. I would like it to be and for it to be the top restaurant in Derry and the North. I’d like to make my own mark. The food culture in Derry is incredible. It has built up a lot over the last few years. Everyone wants to try new food and is ready for new food. There are also some great local producers in the north west.

Calum described the reaction to his win as ‘crazy’ and disclosed that he learned a lot from the competition itself.