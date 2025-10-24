Irish Coast Guard and RNLI remind public to think water safety for October bank holiday

The Irish Coast Guard, Water Safety Ireland, and RNLI have said that water activities are bringing increased risks as the days grow shorter and temperatures drop and have asked the public to stay alert.

When entering the water with lower temperatures, be mindful of hazards such as cold-water shock, rip currents, and hidden depths caused by localised flooding. The RNLI advised people to always carry a reliable way to communicate, check weather and tide updates, and let someone know your plans before heading out.

The RNLI also listed some open water swimming safety guidelines: Plan ahead: Review weather forecasts, tide schedules, and wave conditions. Pack warm clothing and a hot drink for after your swim. Keep a mobile phone in a waterproof case

Don’t swim alone: Always swim with a companion and inform someone of your intended route and return time

Ease in gradually: Enter the water slowly to help your body adjust and reduce the risk of cold-water shock.

Make yourself visible: Wear a brightly coloured swim cap and consider using a tow float for added visibility

Know your limits: Stay within a depth you’re comfortable with and swim parallel to the shore

Rip current awareness: If caught in a rip current, stay calm. Swim parallel to the shore to escape or float to conserve energy

Keep someone informed: Share your swimming plan, location, and expected return time with someone on land Remember, if you find yourself in difficulty in the water, Float to Live.

If you observe someone in distress on the water contact the Coast Guard immediately by using Marine VHF Ch 16 or dialling 112, advises the RNLI.