‘Margadh na Cultúrlainne’ features unique crafts, tasty treats and traditional music with local schools, businesses and organisations taking part. This follows the highly successful Christmas market.

The market is free, although donations are welcomed which will go towards the work of the Cultúrlann. It will run from 8am to 1pm on Saturday, June 3. For more information, contact [email protected] or ring 028 7126 4132.