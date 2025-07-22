Irish President Michael D Higgins urges world leaders to break silence and help get aid to starving Palestinians

President Michael D Higgins has urged world leaders who have remained tight-lipped over the killing and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza to now speak up and help ensure aid gets to those in danger of being killed or dying from malnutrition and starvation.

The President spoke out amid yet more harrowing reports of civilian casualties and shocking images and footage from Gaza relating the endless suffering of the people living there, babies dying and people being shot and killed as they queue for food.

“Across the television screens of Europe and the world we are seeing images of death that was preventable," President Higgins said.

“This weekend from Gaza we have seen images of several mothers grieving alongside the bodies of their babies who have died of malnourishment. We have seen an image of a mother being prevented from seeing the body of her 9-year-old son and his 10-year-old sister killed at the top of the queue as they queued for water.

Palestinians shove to receive a hot meal at a charity kitchen in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on July 22, 2025. The head of Gaza's largest hospital said 21 children have died due to malnutrition and starvation in the Palestinian territory in the past three days, amid a devastating assault by Israeli forces. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

“We have had an announcement that more than 80,000 people have been given notice to vacate their homes in central Gaza and head south to what is described as a ‘non-operational area’ but where killings, including that of a tent family, have taken place.

“It is clear that this latest development in forced displacement is aimed at such destruction of infrastructure as will constitute there being nothing to return to on the part of those displaced.

“It is now time for us to hear from an independent body or the European Union itself as to how the recently negotiated access of aid to those dying of starvation and dehydration, including the tiny infants and breastfeeding mothers who are going to die due to dehydration, is being provided.”

President Higgins spoke of how Pope Leo XIV has used his “strongest language to condemn this assault on civilian life” and has asked the international community to respond with urgency.

Irish President Michael D Higgins.

“As the directly-elected Head of State of a Member of the European Union, I repeat my many appeals to those who have not broken silence on these issues to join with Ireland and others in seeking an immediate delivery of aid and a strengthening of diplomatic measures to achieve this, and emergency action by the United Nations to end this preventable loss of life,” Mr Higgins added.