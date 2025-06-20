Bernard McConway is to be an Escort at this year's Rose of Tralee Festival.

Quigley’s Point man Bernard McConway will be heading to Kerry this summer as he has been chosen as an Escort for the International Rose of Tralee festival.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29 year old was selected as one of just 32 escorts from a huge pool of applicants and was put through his paces at a three-day bootcamp in Kerry earlier this month.

The role of the Escort is to accompany the Rose they are paired with throughout the festival in August, as she attends parades, gatherings, social events and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Journal Bernard, a Network Technician with ESB networks and a volunteer First Responder with Muff Community First Responders, said he is very much looking forward to his role and Escort and ‘having the craic’.

He told how the role of Rose Escort hadn’t crossed his mind until he saw an advert on social media, which was seeking applications

“I like to challenge myself, put myself a little out of my comfort zone and try new things. This to me seemed like a great opportunity to do this. It should be great fun, a brilliant experience and I think it will help me grow as a person. The applications were shortlisted and I was called to an interview at the start of May which took place at The Tullamore Court Hotel. A few days later I got a phone call to tell me I was successful and here I am now heading to the festival in August.”

The 32 successful Rose Escorts had their stamina skills tested at the bootcamp. which Bernard said he ‘thoroughly enjoyed.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men’s phones were confiscated for the three days of the bootcamp, which Bernard described as ‘a brilliant decision, as it stopped any distractions and made us talk to one another and have the craic amongst ourselves.’

"We bonded very well as group.”

They stayed at a hostel in Dingle, where, on the first night they enjoyed a barbeque, quizzes and a ‘few sing songs,’ but that all changed the next day.

One of the first challenges required the escorts to hike to the top of Mount Brandon, one of the highest mountains in Ireland. However this suited Bernard ‘very well’ as last year, he raised over €10,000 for charity by conquering no less than 100 mountains, hills and drumlins on the Inishowen peninsula.

Following this, the escorts enjoyed a tour of Dingle Whiskey Distillery, as well as a trip on a boat where they saw ‘dolphins and even a couple of minke whales.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Back onto dry land after that and it was time to hit Dingle town. We went to Paul Geaney's bar where there was a whiskey tasting display set up for us followed by a tasty barbecue. We stayed there all night then. We had the back room reserved to ourselves and there was a good few lads in our group that can play instruments so we had a great music session and just played, sang and danced the night away.”

After all that fun, they had an early start the next day at Banna Beach, where they undertook an exercise camp that ‘consisted of press ups, burpees, running, wheelbarrow races, piggyback races and more. ‘

This was followed by an assault course at Tralee Fire Station, where they were put into teams and ‘had to race through cones carrying a tyre, all whilst the firmen were having the time of their lives soaking us with the hoses.’

After some dinner at the Meadowlands Hotel, they were reunited with their phones and headed home after what Bernard described as a ‘very eventful and enjoyable weekend.’

Bernard is now eagerly awaiting the festival.

“I am really looking forward to being an escort at the festival, meeting all the Roses and carrying out my escort duties. I've made new friends during bootcamp so it will be nice to meet with them again and just to have the craic.

"It's not often you get an opportunity like this so I just want to enjoy every minute of it.”

Bernard thanked his sponsor, RTM ‘for this opportunity.’

"Many people have supported me on my journey and I want to thank each and every one of them.”