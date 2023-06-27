Jewel in the Crown - inside Malin Head's much-loved and famous 'Curiosity Shop'

The most northerly store in the country, located along the coastline close to the famous Banba’s Crown, the shop has seen people from all across the world through its doors.

While it is full of many treasures, including bric-a-brac, iconic signs, memorabilia, fridge magnets and much more, it’s real treasure is arguably its owner, Peter McAvenue.

A familiar face to many locals in Inishowen and Derry, Peter has lauded the delights of Malin Head, Inishowen, Donegal and Derry to thousands upon thousands of people over the years and is the area’s very own volunteer tourist guide.

Peter McAvenue, outside the Curosity Shop in Malin Head.

Originally from Cavan, Peter’s late wife, Susan, was originally Glackin from Malin Head and they returned to her Inishowen home around 35 years ago.

Peter has a strong background in tourism, having worked in the sector in New York and was one of those who set up Inishowen Tourism ‘around 25 or 30 years ago’.

The shop – which has two signs outside, ‘The Curiosity Shop’ and ‘Curiosity Stop Malin Head’ was, he tells the Journal, ‘more or less opened up as a tourism place, which is why it’s the ‘curiosity stop’.

He explains: "You’re curious about the area and can stop here and find out all about it.”

The tourism leaflets highlighting all the North West's attractions.

The shop – or stop – itself is a wonderful, eclectic collection of items old, new, unusual and traditional.

Quirky signs with funny quotes sit beside ornaments of swans and little figurines, porcelain vases and patterned plates. There are clocks, lampshades, candlesticks and posters, as well as Malin Head fridge magnets, jugs adorned with the Guinness posters, postcards and bowls. But, some of Peter’s most prized possessions are the leaflets he holds which advertise all the local attractions across the North West.

He laughs as he tells how most people tell him they’re ‘just in for a wee nosy’ and he’s still looking to source those ‘wee nosies’ they’re all looking for.

Susan, he said, ‘collected a lot of stuff’ and many of this was then put up for sale in the shop.

Just some of the treasures available in the shop.

He sources items along the way and is always delighted at the reaction of those who go in for a ‘nosy’.

"People come in and say: ‘Aw, this reminds me of my granny’s’ and I think that’s brilliant. I just love that people are visiting Malin Head. They come from all over the world. Up until the lockdown, we had a lot of Germans visiting, but now there are a lot of Italians and people from the Czech Republic. They love it here and I love meeting them. People are so grateful when you give them a map and show them where to go and what they can do here.”

Peter, who used to run The Trawlerman pub in Moville, has seen a ‘big increase’ in tourism over the decades and says there has been a real boom in people visiting in motorhomes in recent times.

While Peter has had a number of famous people in the shop – or stop as he calls it – he makes no difference in anyone and tells how he gets every bit as much out of the interactions than his customers.

The shop and tourist stop in Malin Head.

“It’s great to be able to meet people and talk to them. I love talking and you meet the loveliest people. They’re so interested and they just love it here. They love the scenery and they’re just as happy on a rainy day as a sunny one.”

Peter was also delighted to meet the cast and crew of Star Wars Episode 8 when they filmed in Malin Head in 2016 and the shop played a big role.

Pointing to the corner, Peter announces: “The camera was plugged in right there.”

The shop, which sits on the edge of the stunning Malin Head coastline, provided the perfect hub for the team when they were filming and Peter had a front row seat to all the action and different, top-secret scenes.

While the crew were hoping the rainy Donegal weather would provide the perfect setting, the sun had other ideas.

"The weather was beautiful at the time,’ Peter recalls, ‘and the crew had to make their own waves and rain for scenes, which I bet they didn’t think could happen here!’

The shop is located on the road to Banba's Crown.

A poster from the cast and crew, thanking him and Susan for their hospitality, sits pride of the place in the stop, alongside articles about the filming of Star Wars in Malin Head.

It was ‘great for the area’, he says and the cast and crew left the area just as they found it.

As Malin Head continues to attract increasing numbers of tourists, it seems as if Peter will become much busier, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

He quips that the shop and stop was something he initially thought would be a ‘hobby, but then turned out to be a disease’.

“But is a great opportunity to meet people from all around the world.”

It is also an opportunity to wax lyrical about his love of Malin Head and Inishowen.

He adds: “Every place in Ireland is beautiful, but Malin Head is the crown.”