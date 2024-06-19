Jika Jika relocating their Ebrington event due to something 'beyond our control'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event organiser announced on their social media platforms on June 18 that the Ebrington Square event had to be relocated.
Jika Jika said: “Due to circumstances beyond our control, we need to relocate Jika Jika Festival, Locoland, and Sister Sledge to unit 8 warehouse next weekend.”
Relocating the show from Ebrington to Pennyburn Industrial estate.
In their statement, they said that due to the relocation less tickets would be available. They stated: “All tickets remain valid and due to the change in venu we now have less than 100 tickets remaining for each event.”
Jika Jika in their statement also thanked the Derry City and Strabane District Council, saying: "Massive thank you to Derry City and Strabane District Council for all their help and support over the last few months, we look forward to returning to Ebrington square soon.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.