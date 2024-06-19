Jika Jika relocating their Ebrington event due to something 'beyond our control'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leaving only one event in Ebrington Square this summer, Jika Jika have announced that their Sister Sledge event had to be relocated.

The event organiser announced on their social media platforms on June 18 that the Ebrington Square event had to be relocated.

Jika Jika said: “Due to circumstances beyond our control, we need to relocate Jika Jika Festival, Locoland, and Sister Sledge to unit 8 warehouse next weekend.”

Relocating the show from Ebrington to Pennyburn Industrial estate.

Jika Jika!'s summer festival will be staged at Ebrington Sqaure.

In their statement, they said that due to the relocation less tickets would be available. They stated: “All tickets remain valid and due to the change in venu we now have less than 100 tickets remaining for each event.”