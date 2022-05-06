Jim Kenny funeral underway in Malin Head

The late Jim Kenny from Malin Head.

Mr Kenny (42) Slivebawn, Malin Head. was a father of two and well-known and respected in the local area.

He died in the road traffic collision that occurred on Monday evening, May 2 at approximately 10.50pm, involving two vehicles on the Mountain Road between Buncrana and Carndonagh.

Removal of the remains from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny tok place on, Wednesday, going to his late home.

The funeral left his home this morning at 10.30am going to the Star of the Sea Church, Malin Head for Requiem Mass at 11am, for interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery, Malin.

Speaking at the funeral Mass, Fr Peter Devlin described Jim Kenny as “vibrant” and “energetic” and said there is always great shock and surprise and wonder at how things can change so quickly when a loved one is taken suddenly.

“We are fragile, vulnerable, limited people,” he told mourners. Saying that people did not have full control of their lives, and incidents like the one that led to Jim’s relatives “coming face to face with the loss of a loved one” brings darkness and sadness.

The Gospel reading centred on one of Jesus’s reappearances to disciples after his crucifixion and resurrection, when disciples were so grief stricken that they didn’t recognise him. However they came to a point where, when they did see him as the risen Christ, they knew he had been with them all along and found peace.

The same grief was that being felt by Jim Kenny’s family today, he said, and he prayed that they would one day be able to come to a point where there could again be peace in their lives.