Jim Roddy to get honorary degree from Ulster University

Mr Roddy will be conferred as an honorary UU graduate for the the role he has played in promoting peace and reconciliation not only in Derry but across Northern Ireland.

The university also hailed Mr Roddy’s “key role” in welcoming its new university students to the city.

Jim Roddy is currently the head of the City Centre Initiative which is the dedicated city centre management organisation for the city. It is responsible for developing, initiating and managing a number of projects designed to promote the commercial vitality and viability of the city centre.

Jim Roddy.

Mr Roddy is just one of several key figures from across a number of sectors in NI to be recognised by UU as this year’s honorary graduates.