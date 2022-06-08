John Hume bust unveiled at Euro Parliament

Mr Martin said the former SDLP leader and key architect of the 1998 peace accord drew inspiration from the European Union in reaching agreement on the Irish peace process which was his “life’s work”.
Mr Hume saw the European project, in which people came together “strengthened rather than divided by their diversity”, as “a powerful example of peace and reconciliation,” the Taoiseach told a gathering that included MEPs and members of the late Nobel laureate’s family.
The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, said that, as peace talks progressed in the 1990s, Mr Hume was adamant that there should be no going back. She said it was “a reminder to our generation of the importance of safeguarding the Good Friday Agreement”.
Also speaking at Tuesday’s event, John Hume Jnr., said it meant alot to the entire family circle.
“Dad really loved Strasbourg, he came here every month for 25 years,” he said. “He drew huge inspiration from the European Parliament, from Strasbourg as a city. And it is just so lovely, it’s a beautiful sculpture and to have it here is amazing, fantastic.”