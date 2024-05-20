John Hume junior pays tribute to his father’s ‘close and consistent friend’ Tony O’Reilly
and live on Freeview channel 276
The former Chief Executive of Independent News & Media Group and chairman of Heinz and Waterford Wedgwood, died aged 88 on Saturday.
The Dubliner was a talented wing and centre for Ireland and the British and Irish Lions during the 1950s and 1960s.
John Hume, Chair the John and Pat Hume Foundation said: ”The sad passing of businessman Tony O’Reilly is deeply regretted by the John and Pat Hume Foundation.
"He was a close and consistent friend of my father John Hume, especially through the darkest days of the Troubles.
"He was a consistent supporter of non-violent democratic change and through the work of the Ireland Funds had an immense impact on peace and reconciliation on the island of Ireland. Our sympathies are with his wife and family.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.