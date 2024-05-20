John Hume junior pays tribute to his father’s ‘close and consistent friend’ Tony O’Reilly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Hume junior has paid tribute to the late businessman, media magnate and former rugby international Tony O’Reilly describing him as ‘a close and consistent friend of his father’ during the ‘darkest days of the Troubles’.

The former Chief Executive of Independent News & Media Group and chairman of Heinz and Waterford Wedgwood, died aged 88 on Saturday.

The Dubliner was a talented wing and centre for Ireland and the British and Irish Lions during the 1950s and 1960s.

John Hume, Chair the John and Pat Hume Foundation said: ”The sad passing of businessman Tony O’Reilly is deeply regretted by the John and Pat Hume Foundation.

Tony O'Reilly, pictured in Belfast in 2007.

"He was a close and consistent friend of my father John Hume, especially through the darkest days of the Troubles.