John Hume’s family say new ‘Peace’ mural ‘amazing’

The painting is located on the gable end of the Grand Central Bar, Great James’ Street.

It’s the work of local arts collective, Peaball, and was commissioned by Rachael Eastwood, of the Grand Central.

The late Nobel laureate’s son, John Jnr., said the new mural looked “amazing”.

The new mural by artists collective ‘Peaball’ painted on a gable wall of the Grand Central Bar, Great James’ Street.

He told the ‘Journal’: “A big thank you to Peaball from all the Hume family. He has done a great job. Everyone is very pleased with it.

“And, of course, a big thank you to Rachael Eastwood, too, whose idea it was in the first place.”

The mural follows the announcement that Mr Hume’s life is to be portrayed in a new musical drama to be premiered on Good Friday next year.