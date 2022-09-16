News you can trust since 1772
Johnny McKane being laid to rest in Derry

Tributes have been paid to the late Johnny McKane who is being laid to rest in Derry this morning.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 16th September 2022, 9:39 am
Johnny McKane preserved the original banner from the Bloody Sunday anti-internment march.
Mr. McKane passed away peacefully on Tuesday.

He was the last surviving resident of 33 Lecky Road, the gable of which is now internationally renowned as Free Derry Corner.

The Bloody Sunday Trust issued a statement, saying they were 'saddened at the passing of Johnny McKane, the last surviving resident of 33 Lecky Road, now Free Derry Corner'.

The original banner from the Bloody Sunday anti-internment march in the Free Derry Museum.

"He saved the blood stained banner on Bloody Sunday, one of the key historical items in Ireland. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam." the Trust stated.

Mr. McKane's requiem Mass will take place at the Long Tower at 10am this morning followed by internment in the City Cemetery.

Free Derry Corner. Photo: Jim Davies.
