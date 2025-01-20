Jon McCourt pleads with MLAs not to 'let victims down' and to make compensation contribution a legal requirement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry abuse survivor Jon McCourt has pleaded with Stormont politicians not to ‘let the victims of Historical Institutional Abuse (NIA) down’ during a briefing of The Executive Office committee.

Mr. McCourt urged the committee to legislate to make it a statutory requirement for institutions found guilty of systematic failings to contribute to compensation and specialist services for victims.

Addressing the TEO Committee the chairman of Survivors North West spoke of being filled with hope when he met with Peter Robinson and Martin McGuinness, the then First Minister and Deputy First Minister, to seek an inquiry in 2008, and being told ‘we will not let you down’.

"I ask you now on behalf of all victims of historical institutional abuse to live up to that promise and don't let us down,” said Mr. McCourt at a recent briefing.

The victims campaigner wants MLAs to make one of the key recommendations of Anthony Hart’s Inquiry into Historical Institutional Abuse from 1922 to 1995 a legal requirement.

In his final report the former High Court judge recommended that ‘any voluntary institution found by the Inquiry to have been guilty of systemic failings should be asked to make an appropriate financial contribution to the overall cost of the HIA Redress Board and any specialist support services recommended by the Inquiry’.

Mr. McCourt told MLAs that that recommendation was a ‘stumbling block’ for victims and survivors.

“It's the reason why we are here today. It is continually referenced as a recommendation as though it were set in stone. Surely it is within the legislative competence of the Assembly as it is now a devolved matter to amend the HIA Act 2019 and move this from a recommendation to a make it a legal obligation,” he declared.

Mr. McCourt became emotional when outlining the lasting impact of historical institutional abuse on survivors and their families.

"Dealing with this tragic episode in our history has taken its toll on all of us, not just on victims and survivors of HIA but on our families, our friends and our loved ones, including my colleagues that are sitting with us today,” he observed.