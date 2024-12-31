Joy for St Eugene's PS after substantial anonymous Christmas donation

By Laura Glenn
Published 31st Dec 2024, 11:59 BST
The staff and pupils of St. Eugene’s Primary School in Derry have expressed their gratitude to an anonymous benefactor, whose substantial Christmas donation allowed them to purchase a new TV and sound system.

Mrs. Carol Duffy, Principal, paid tribute to the donor and said a massive thank you on behalf of everyone connected with the school for the kind donation.

She added: 'This person has been a great help to the school over many years.'

Picture by Jim McCafferty Photography.

