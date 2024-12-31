Joy for St Eugene's PS after substantial anonymous Christmas donation
The staff and pupils of St. Eugene’s Primary School in Derry have expressed their gratitude to an anonymous benefactor, whose substantial Christmas donation allowed them to purchase a new TV and sound system.
Mrs. Carol Duffy, Principal, paid tribute to the donor and said a massive thank you on behalf of everyone connected with the school for the kind donation.
She added: 'This person has been a great help to the school over many years.'
