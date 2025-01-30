Kacper Dudek was 'a young man who fully enjoyed life' - mourners told

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kacper Dudek was described as a young man who knew how to truly enjoy life, who was filled with joy and passion and who shared his love with his friends, family, and girlfriend.

Kacper, who was only 20 years old, tragically died when a tree fell on his car on his way home from work last Friday before the red warning for Storm Éowyn came into effect.

He was originally from Brody, Poland, but moved with his family to Ireland when he was two and a half years old and settled in Lifford.

Father Ignacy Saniuta and mourners remembered Kacper in the symbols of his life, which were close to his heart, “his Barcelona shirt representing his love for football, especially for Messi, it reminds us of his passion for the game, the aftershave collection he had, which he carefully gathered over time, which symbolises his attention to detail and love for little things in life, we also remember the beloved toy he had practically from the start, which represents his tenderness and care,” said Father Ignacy Saniuta.

Kacper Dudek.

His funeral on Thursday at St Patrick’s Church was attended by family and friends, joined together to say goodbye to their beloved son, brother, friend and boyfriend.

Father Ignacy Saniuta shared: “Many of us remember him as a young man who truly enjoyed life. Kacper loved to spend time with his family, he had a special relationship with his younger brother and sister who were very important to him.

“He taught his brother how to play football, with both feet. He took care of his younger sister, always looking out for her as a protective older brother.

"His friendship with Christian and Philip was exceptional, they treated each other like brothers, spending time together playing and laughing.

“Kacper was also proud of his heritage, he was interested in the history of Poland and proud of who he was. He was happy to have secured a job and was proud of his achievements.

“His favourite films like The Hobbit and The Lord of The Rings, weren't just entertainment for him but sources of inspiration for adventure.

“But the most important love in his life was Molly. She was very special to him and their relationship was full of tenderness and love."

A love letter from Molly to Kacper was read to mourners. It read: "Kacper, ever since I met you, you have become such a huge part of my life. You've made me so happy.

"I am content knowing I've met the love of my life, the man I'm going to marry and have babies and grow old with. Both of us will go grey, old, wrinkly and flabby, we will have wheelchairs and be rude to people and get away with it.

“You make me the happiest girl alive, I promise I will always be with you and if I had my way I'd live in your pocket so I could be with you at all times.

“I'm so privileged to call you my boyfriend. You always make me feel like the prettiest girl alive.

"You deserve the world, I love you forever and always."

Following Kacper’s requiem mass, his remains were taken to Lakelands Crematorium for cremation.