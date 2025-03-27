KASH Beauty's 'The Makeup Analysis Tour' is coming to Derry

Calling Derry and Donegal – KASH Beauty has announced it is bringing ‘The Makeup Analysis Tour’ to you!

What started as a series on TikTok quickly became a viral sensation – with videos surpassing three million views.

Keilidh Cashell’s Makeup Analysis captivated beauty lovers across Ireland, sparking huge demand for more.

Now, due to that overwhelming response, KASH Beauty is taking it live - bringing The Makeup Analysis Tour to stages around the country.

Keilidh Cashell.

That includes Derry, with the exciting event due to take place in The Ebrington Hotel on April 10.

Hosted by KASH founder and makeup artist Keilidh Cashell, this immersive event is designed for makeup lovers, content creators, and anyone passionate about the art of beauty.

Starting in Athlone and making their way around the country before their final stop in Dublin, Keilidh will be joined by some of Ireland’s most-loved content creators and beauty influencers - including Lauren Whelan, Charleen Murphy, Ellie Kelly, Sophie Murray, Chloe Koyce, Danielle Collins, Billie McCormack, and more - for a live, in-depth dive into their go-to makeup techniques, industry secrets, and life as creators.

In Derry, she’ll be joined by Billie McCormack, Danielle Collins & Aoife O’Farrell.

This is a rare opportunity to see Keilidh live on stage, performing her signature makeup looks and sharing the pro tips she uses every day. Expect expert demos, candid conversations, live prizes and Q&As, and the kind of beauty advice you won’t find anywhere else - all in a relaxed setting, designed to inspire connection and interaction.

The KASH pop-up shop will be open on the day, and KASH Pro Artists will be on hand to give personalised advice and help you analyse your makeup routine.

Standard tickets (€35) include a KASH goodie bag worth €35 and the chance to meet Keilidh and her guests. VIP tickets (€60) include everything in the standard ticket, plus early access, a private meet and greet with Keilidh, a 15-minute Q&A session, and priority seating before the show begins.

This is the beauty event everyone will be talking about - part show, part experience, and packed full of moments you won’t forget.

Tickets are limited - and they won’t last long!

Purchase them via www.eventbrite.ie/o/keilidh-mua-108729226891

Dates and locations are listed below:

28th March – Athlone, Sheraton Hotel – 7PM (with Lauren Whelan)

29th March – Galway, Galmont Hotel – 12PM (with Laura B & Charleen)

30th March – Limerick, Strand Hotel – 12PM (with Chloe Koyce)

4th April – Cork, Clayton Hotel – 7PM (with Lauren Whelan & Ellie Kelly)

10th April – Derry, Ebrington Hotel – 7PM (with Billie McCormack, Danielle Collins & Aoife O’Farrell)

11th April – Belfast, Clayton Hotel – 12PM (with Danielle Collins & Annalivia Hynds)

12th April – Dublin, Camden Court Hotel – 12PM (with Sophie Murray & Charleen Murphy)