'Know your limits' alcohol campaign rolled out across pharmacies in the North

A new campaign in community pharmacies is encouraging people to be more aware of how much alcohol they drink and the impact it could be having on their health.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Public Health Agency’s (PHA) ‘Know your Units’ campaign will run in community pharmacies across Northern Ireland throughout June and July as part of the Living Well service. It aims to increase awareness of the drinking guidelines and the health risks associated with drinking alcohol in excess of these guidelines.

Stephanie Hanlon, Joint Regional Lead for Drugs and Alcohol at the PHA, said: “The most recent statistics from 2023 show the total number of alcohol-specific deaths registered that year was 341. That’s 65.5% higher than the number registered a decade ago so it’s of great importance that everyone takes a look at how drinking may be impacting their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Drinking too much can seriously affect your health. The risk of developing a range of health problems increases with the more you drink on a regular basis.

In the 2023/24 Northern Ireland Health Survey almost four fifths (78%) of adults reported that they drank alcohol and around four fifths of males (81%) and three quarters of females (76%) were drinkers. Male drinkers (15%) were more likely than female drinkers (9%) to report drinking on three or more days per week. They survey can be found at www.health-ni.gov.uk/news/health-survey-ni-first-results-202324

“Some alcohol-related harms impact overwhelmingly on women. For example, we know that drinking alcohol increases the risk of breast cancer in women. This is why it’s so important to be aware of how much alcohol you are drinking, it’s impact on your body, your mental wellbeing, and the steps you can take to reduce the amount you drink.

“Speak to your pharmacist or GP if you are concerned about your own or someone else’s drinking.”

The UK Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) have developed guidelines to help people understand the risks alcohol may pose to their health and make decisions about their consumption in light of those risks. The ‘Know your Units’ campaign supports awareness raising and education on these guidelines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To keep health risks from alcohol to a lower level, it is safest not to drink more than 14 units a week, as recommended by the UK CMOs.

As part of the Living Well campaign, community pharmacies across Northern Ireland are offering a free information leaflet, ‘Focus On Alcohol’ and unit calculator wheel, to members of the public. A copy of the ‘Focus On Alcohol’ resource can be found at www.pha.site/FocusOnAlcohol

For more information and local services that offer help and support, visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info