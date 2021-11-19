Late night buses announced for Derry Christmas

Foyle Metro

The late night buses and trains will enable people to use public transport for their Christmas outings

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said, “As people across the north prepare for the busy Christmas period, I am keen to do what I can to support local businesses and provide shoppers and those enjoying hospitality settings with additional public transport services.

“We will therefore be operating extra late-night bus, coach and train services in the run up to Christmas. Midnight departures will be available on a number of routes from both Belfast and Derry across bus and rail services. Our Park and Ride sites in the Belfast area will also be open later for late night shopping which will give people easier access to the city centre and help to reduce congestion on our roads.

“I would encourage people to use public transport where possible and please be mindful that we are still dealing with the pandemic so unless you have an exemption you must wear a face covering on all services.”

Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive added, “After a challenging year, we know many people want to enjoy the great retail, hospitality and entertainment on offer. We want to help connect people at this busy time of year by making it easy to use the bus and train when you’re enjoying the festive spirit.

“Our services are the perfect solution to car free, hassle free, greener journeys and our new Nightmovers services mean no-one has to cut their evening short. We look forward to welcoming even more passengers on board this Christmas, helping reduce congestion around our cities and most importantly getting people home safely.”

The services will run on Friday and Saturday nights only from Friday, November 26 until Saturday, December 18. The details for the Foyle Metro service are as follows:

Cityside Route 1 (Depart 22:00, 23:00, 00:00) - Foyle Street, Creggan Estate, Hazelbank, Ballymagroarty, Earhart, Culmore Road

Cityside Route 2 (Depart 22:00, 23:00, 00:00) - Foyle Street, Carnhill, Slievemore, Shantallow, Culmore.

Waterside Route 1 - (Depart 22:00, 23:00, 00:00) - Foyle Street, Limavady Road, Crescent Link, Irish Street, Newbuildings

Waterside Route 2 - (Depart 22:00, 23:00, 00:00) - Foyle Street, Currynerin, Ivy Mead, Strathfoyle.